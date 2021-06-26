Portsmouth hosting new toy drop event Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City officials are hosting another toy drop distribution event Saturday afternoon.
“Project Toy Drop III” is slated for 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. The event kicks off at the Portsmouth Department of Social Services located on 1701 High Street.
Toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to Portsmouth children between the ages of 3 and 16.
Parents and guardians can pre-register here.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.