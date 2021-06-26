Portsmouth hosting new toy drop event Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City officials are hosting another toy drop distribution event Saturday afternoon.

“Project Toy Drop III” is slated for 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. The event kicks off at the Portsmouth Department of Social Services located on 1701 High Street.

Toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to Portsmouth children between the ages of 3 and 16.

Parents and guardians can pre-register here.