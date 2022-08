PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway.

With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27.

The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from noon to 7 p.m.

Along with the giveaway, guests can anticipate youth activities, music, food, and basketball competitions.