Portsmouth hosting ‘End Gun Violence Day and Back-to-School Giveaway’ on Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth is set to host the inaugural ‘End Gun Violence and Back-to-School Giveaway’ on Saturday, August 28.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and run until 7 p.m. at Portsmouth City Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring their whole family to the event that will have various free activities for kids and families.

Event organizers say there will be free food, free school supplies, free haircuts for kids, as well as live music and pop-up shops. A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic will also be on-site

In addition, an $18,000 basketball court has been built specifically for this event. The court will be home to SLAM’s Basketball Tournament on the River.

Teachers who attend will be eligible for to get one of 100 free baskets and gift cards that will be given away.

Free transportation will be provided to and from the event. Drivers will begin to pick up families at 10 a.m. and being return trips at 3:00 p.m. The following places have been designated as pick-up locations:

Dale Homes (Columbia Ave & Dale Dr) 10:30 a.m.

Southside (Bolden Store) 10:00 a.m.

London Oaks (rental office) 10:00 a.m.

Seaboard (rental office) 10:30 a.m.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to and from the event. Masks must be worn.