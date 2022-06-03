PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday.

The clinic, in partnership with Portsmouth Public Schools, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Simonsdale Elementary School. That’s on Clifford Street, near Portsmouth City Park.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be avaliable.

Minors must have a parent or guardian at the clinic.