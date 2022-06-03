PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday.
The clinic, in partnership with Portsmouth Public Schools, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Simonsdale Elementary School. That’s on Clifford Street, near Portsmouth City Park.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be avaliable.
Minors must have a parent or guardian at the clinic.
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.