PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting its third and final citizen empowerment forum Thursday.

The forum is set from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at I.C. Norcom High School’s auditorium located at 1801 London Boulevard. Officials will discuss topics such as public safety, crime prevention, and 911 system improvements.

Those seeking to attend the forum are advised to go to the City of Portsmouth’s website to view the Empowerment Forums page. For more information, click here.