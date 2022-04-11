PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth home’s surveillance camera captured video of a burglary in progress.

Officers were called to the home in the 2700 block of Arcadia Avenue on Friday, April 8.

The resident(s) reported that several items were stolen from the home.

Portsmouth Police released a short clip from the surveillance footage Monday that shows the unknown suspect walk up to a desk and remove a laptop computer.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.