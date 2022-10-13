PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A residence in Portsmouth caught on fire early Thursday morning.

Officials say units responded to a report of a residential structure fire with occupants inside just before 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of Charleston Avenue.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a two-story, vacant home with smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure.

Units conducted a primary search of the structure and found no fire victims trapped or found inside.

The fire was marked under control about 30 minutes after crews arrived.

No firefighter or citizens were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.