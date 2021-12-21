Portsmouth holds vigil on National Homeless Persons Memorial Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday night, dozens gathered to honor some of our most vulnerable on the longest night of the year.

The Portsmouth Homeless Action Consortium held its annual vigil for Homeless Persons Memorial Day. Dec. 21 is chosen because it is the day with the least daylight. Communities across the country participate in the event, which is dedicated to those living through homelessness who have died over the past year.

“It’s important to remember them because their lives mattered. Just like all of us. They had family members, They had hopes. They had dreams. They had plans, and it just didn’t work out,” said Darlene Sparks Washington, co-chair of the Portsmouth Homeless Action Consortium.

Organizers say two homeless Portsmouth citizens died in the past year.