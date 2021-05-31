Portsmouth holds commemorative Memorial Day parade

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth honored fallen servicemen and women on Monday during a much-abbreviated Memorial Day parade.

It’s a tradition in the city since 1884 — but it was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, Monday morning’s event at the High Street Landing featured the Portsmouth Honor Guard, a wreath-laying, and music from the Tidewater Concert Band.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover.

Comments were made by Commander of the Fifth Coast Guard District Rear Adm. Laura Dickey, Commanding Officer of Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Capt. Lisa Mulligan, and Commander of Norfolk Naval Shipyard Capt. Dianna Wolfson.