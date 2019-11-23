Portsmouth holds 2nd Annual Senior Holiday Spectacular

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority and Portsmouth Parks, Recreation, and Tourism invites residents 55 and up to the second-annual Senior Holiday Spectacular.

The event will be held on Thursday, December 12, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Renaissance Hotel, in Portsmouth, Virginia.

The event features dinner, gifts, a visit from Santa, music by a DJ and pictures.

“Our event seeks to capture the holiday cheer of some of Portsmouth’s most active seniors,” said Alissa Weathers, executive assistant for the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

The spectacular will be in partnership with Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority, and Portsmouth Task Force on Aging and Senior Services.

Guests can enter by making a $30 donation.

Donations will be received at: