Portsmouth holding weekly COVID-19 testing events in August

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Portsmouth is offering a series of free testing and PPE giveaway events throughout the month of August.

The schedule is as follows:

August 3: New Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Victory Blvd. (rescheduled to Aug. 7)

August 10: Calvary Baptist Church, 2117 London Blvd.

August 17: New Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Victory Blvd.

August 24: Ebenezer Baptist Church, Effingham St.

There is no cost for the testing, which will be conducted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at all of the participating locations on the listed dates.

Bon Secours and the Portsmouth Health Department are hosting the community screening events.

Be sure to wear a mask to the clinic and bring your ID.

If you have any questions, call Portsmouth Health Department at (757) 393-8585.

Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe held a press conference last month during which he announced the August testing events.

As of August 10, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the city of Portsmouth is reporting 1,788 positive cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths.

