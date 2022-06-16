PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, just two days after appointing former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman as the city’s new city manager in the council’s latest contentious meeting.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at council chambers after a closed meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss Chapman’s contract. Citizens can sign up to speak at the meeting until 5 p.m. Thursday.

WAVY’s Brett Hall reports that Mayor Shannon Glover, who voted against appointing Chapman, says he is going to request in a motion Thursday that a complete background check be performed on Chapman before she takes the role.

Glover said he apologizes that the public wasn’t able to do so on Tuesday night.

Councilman Mark Whitaker, Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes and council members Paul Battle and Christopher Woodard joined together to appoint Chapman in the 4-3 decision Tuesday.

WAVY’s Brett Hall will be at the special meeting tonight and have updates.