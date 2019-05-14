Portsmouth holding series of walk-in interviews for teachers, bus drivers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools is holding walk-in interviews through August for prospective teachers and bus drivers.

The school district announced the interviews in a news release Tuesday morning.

Candidates do not need to make appointments, but the district says teachers must either have certification or be eligible for certification. Bus drivers, on the other hand, will be trained and taught for the licensing needed for the job.

The interviews will be held at the School Administration Office on Crawford Street on the following dates: May 22, June 19, July 17 and Aug. 21. All the interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., district officials say.

Scott Ziegler, the PSS executive director of Human Resources, said in a statement, “These walk-in interviews provide the flexibility and convenience for job seekers who are looking for the next right step in their careers.”

The district is also holding a series of Facebook Live chat sessions for those seeking a job in education.

More information about jobs with Portsmouth Public Schools can be found at this link.