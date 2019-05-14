Breaking News
Multiple shot, killed at El Paso shopping complex

Portsmouth holding series of walk-in interviews for teachers, bus drivers

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools is holding walk-in interviews through August for prospective teachers and bus drivers.

The school district announced the interviews in a news release Tuesday morning.

Candidates do not need to make appointments, but the district says teachers must either have certification or be eligible for certification. Bus drivers, on the other hand, will be trained and taught for the licensing needed for the job.

The interviews will be held at the School Administration Office on Crawford Street on the following dates: May 22, June 19, July 17 and Aug. 21. All the interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., district officials say.

Scott Ziegler, the PSS executive director of Human Resources, said in a statement, “These walk-in interviews provide the flexibility and convenience for job seekers who are looking for the next right step in their careers.”

The district is also holding a series of Facebook Live chat sessions for those seeking a job in education.

More information about jobs with Portsmouth Public Schools can be found at this link.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



City School Links

Chesapeake Hampton Isle of Wight Newport News Norfolk Portsmouth Suffolk Virginia Beach Williamsburg

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories