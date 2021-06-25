Portsmouth holding renaming dedication for former Mt. Hermon Park Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Last November, Portsmouth City Council agreed to rename Mt. Hermon Park after former Mayor Bernard D. Griffin Jr.

The city on Saturday will host the dedication for the park at 10 a.m. Saturday at the park, which is located at 901 Florida Avenue.

The Hampton University Mobile Vaccine Clinic will also be at the event from 9 a.m. to noon, the city said.

According to council documents, the Griffin family and Tyrone Hines asked to rename the park after the late mayor last year. Based on Griffin’s contributions to the city and Mt. Hermon community over the years, both the Parks and Recreation Commission and City Council voted to approve the request