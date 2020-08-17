BREAKING: Sen. Louise Lucas charged with felonies for incident at Portsmouth Confederate monument; police briefing at 4 p.m.

Protesters gather in Portsmouth at the Confederate monument. A man was injured when demonstrators toppled one of the soldier statues. (Photo credit: Jomarie Javier)

#BREAKING — 10 On Your Side has confirmed State Senator Louise Lucas has been charged with two felonies by Portsmouth Police with for the incident at the Confederate monument in June. Police sources say the charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000.

Details to be released in a news conference at 4 p.m. which you can watch in the player above.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth officials are holding a briefing on Monday afternoon to announce “several warrants that have been secured against individuals” more than two months after an incident at the city’s Confederate monument.

Police Chief Angela Greene is issuing a statement but won’t be taking questions because the investigation is ongoing, city officials say.

On June 10, the Confederate monument was vandalized and broken apart by protesters, which culminated with a protester being seriously injured when part of the statue fell on him.

