Portsmouth historic tax credit information session scheduled for Jan. 12

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has scheduled a historic tax credit information session for Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.

The session will take place virtually on Microsoft Teams. No registration is required for attendance.

Tax Credit Supervisor of the Virginia DHR, Jessica Ugarte, is looking to provide information about federal and state rehabilitation tax credit programs. Both programs are administered through Virginia DHR.

Officials say that preserving historic buildings provides economic benefits, incentives for private investment in preservation, and connections to personal heritage.

State tax credits are available for:

Owner-occupied buildings

Income-producing buildings

Federal tax credits may be available for:

Income reducing buildings

After the tax credit information session, there will be a live Q/A so property owners can inquire about historic tax credit programs in Portsmouth.

Courtesy: City of Portsmouth

Click here to join the information session. You can also call in at (804) 294-1932.

For more information, call (757) 393-8836.