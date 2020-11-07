Portsmouth Health District to host community-based COVID-19 testing event

A member of staff stands at the entrance to a coronavirus testing centre in Newham, east London, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. The British government plans to ration coronavirus testing, giving priority to health workers and care home staff after widespread reports that people throughout the country were unable to schedule tests. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday will face questions about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the House of Commons and before a key committee amid the outcry over the shortage of testing. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Health District along with the Virginia National Guard and Portsmouth Medical Reserve Corps, will be host a free community-based testing event for residents.

The event is scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tidewater Community College Portsmouth Campus, located at 120 Campus Drive, Portsmouth, VA 23701.

Health officials said those coming for testing should remain in their vehicles and wear a face covering.

Residents must register with the Portsmouth Health Department and be pre-screened.

In addition, the health department says residents must be at least 16 years old and bring a valid identification to the testing site.

Additional instructions will be provided at the location.

“We are pleased to provide this community-wide testing to our citizens with the support of

Virginia National Guard. As our mission states we are committed to the promotion, protection, and preservation of our district”, said Portsmouth Health Director Dr. Lauren James.

For more information on the coronavirus visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

