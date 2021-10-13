Portsmouth Health Dept. hosting mass COVID-19 testing event on Oct. 16

Portsmouth

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Health Department is set to host a mass drive-thru COVID-19 testing event on Saturday, October 16.

“While COVID cases are decreasing in our area, testing remains a critical component of our public health
strategy,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, acting health director for the Portsmouth Health Department. “We hope this event at TCC helps increase access to those needing testing for our residents in Portsmouth.”

The event, set for 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., will take place at Tidewater Community College (TCC) – Portsmouth Campus on Campus Drive.

Event organizers say those attending the event must remain in their vehicle and wear a mask for the duration of the event.

Pre-registration is not required.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

