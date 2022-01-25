Portsmouth Health Dept. hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Churchland Academy Elementary Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Porstmouth elementary school is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The Portsmouth Health Department is hosting the free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Churchland Academy Elementary on Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
All vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.
