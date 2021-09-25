Portsmouth Health Department releases schedule for COVID-19 testings, vaccinations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Health Department released the latest schedule for COVID-19 testings and vaccinations.
All testings and vaccination clinics will be held at 1701 High Street every Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. till 3:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. till 12 noon.
Testings will be for community members age 5 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, but services will be first-come, first-served.
For more information, health officials can be reached at (757) 393-8585.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.