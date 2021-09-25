Portsmouth Health Department releases schedule for COVID-19 testings, vaccinations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Health Department released the latest schedule for COVID-19 testings and vaccinations.

All testings and vaccination clinics will be held at 1701 High Street every Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. till 3:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. till 12 noon.

Testings will be for community members age 5 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, but services will be first-come, first-served.

For more information, health officials can be reached at (757) 393-8585.