PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Health Department is hosting an anti-stigma training conference on Thursday.

The “Pledge to Be Stigma Free” is taking place at the Renaissance Waterfront Hotel and is a part of the effort to address individuals with substance use disorder being affected by the opioid overdose crisis. The conference includes expert discussions, integrative approaches, and voices from the field.

Following the increase in drug overdoses in Portsmouth in 2021, the health department formed The Portsmouth Coalition for Overdose Prevention. The coalition works to respond to opioid overdose prevention with the help of community partners.

