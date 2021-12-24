Portsmouth health department hosting post-Christmas COVID vaccine, testing clinics

FILE – DeMarcus Hicks, a recent graduate of nursing school who is working as a contractor with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, gives a person a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Dec. 20, 2021, on the first day of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Federal Way, Wash. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 7, 2022, on challenges to whether the Biden administration can order millions of workers at private companies and health care employees be vaccinated for COVID-19. Until the court rules, millions of workers face a patchwork of requirements depending on where they live. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials in Portsmouth are hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics between Christmas and New Year.

The first testing and vaccine event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on December 27 at Fourth Baptist Church.

A second vaccine-only clinic will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on December 29 at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church.

Community members two and older can receive a test, those five and older can receive a vaccine.

Per CDC guidelines, children between ages five and 18 can only receive the Pfizer shot. Those 18 and older can get either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot.

Both events are free and open to the public. No appointment is necessary.

Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.

“It is essential that we balance visiting loved ones during the holiday season with the noted increase in COVID-19 cases in Portsmouth and the Eastern Region,” said Dr. Najibah Rehman, Acting Health Director, Portsmouth Health District. “We continue to encourage individuals over the age of 5 to get vaccinated against COVID-19, individuals over 16 to get their boosters and for all individuals above 2 to wear masks in public indoor settings, irrespective of vaccination status”

For any questions, please contact the Portsmouth Health Department: (757) 393-8585 ext. 8597

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.