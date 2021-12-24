Portsmouth health department hosting post-Christmas COVID vaccine, testing clinics

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials in Portsmouth are hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics between Christmas and New Year.
The first testing and vaccine event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on December 27 at Fourth Baptist Church.
A second vaccine-only clinic will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on December 29 at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church.
Community members two and older can receive a test, those five and older can receive a vaccine.
Per CDC guidelines, children between ages five and 18 can only receive the Pfizer shot. Those 18 and older can get either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot.
Both events are free and open to the public. No appointment is necessary.
Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.
“It is essential that we balance visiting loved ones during the holiday season with the noted increase in COVID-19 cases in Portsmouth and the Eastern Region,” said Dr. Najibah Rehman, Acting Health Director, Portsmouth Health District. “We continue to encourage individuals over the age of 5 to get vaccinated against COVID-19, individuals over 16 to get their boosters and for all individuals above 2 to wear masks in public indoor settings, irrespective of vaccination status”
For any questions, please contact the Portsmouth Health Department: (757) 393-8585 ext. 8597
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
