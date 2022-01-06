Portsmouth Health Department hits testing capacity Thursday, next testing event on Jan. 11

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Portsmouth Health Department (WAVY Photo/Corby Slaughter)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Health Department say it’s reached its COVID testing capacity already this Thursday.

The health department says its next testing event will be on Tuesday, January 11 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In the meantime, you can try to order a test through your local pharmacy. There is also free testing each Monday at the Military Circle Mall site in Norfolk, which the Virginia Department of Health is looking to expand to more times.

You can search for testing sites close to you on VDH’s website.

Rapid tests at Portsmouth’s public libraries have been out stock since Dec. 22. There’s timetable for when they’ll be back in stock, but the library said it would have information here where they are available.

Coronavirus Coverage on WAVY.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10