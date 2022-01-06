Portsmouth Health Department hits testing capacity Thursday, next testing event on Jan. 11

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Health Department say it’s reached its COVID testing capacity already this Thursday.

The health department says its next testing event will be on Tuesday, January 11 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In the meantime, you can try to order a test through your local pharmacy. There is also free testing each Monday at the Military Circle Mall site in Norfolk, which the Virginia Department of Health is looking to expand to more times.

You can search for testing sites close to you on VDH’s website.

Rapid tests at Portsmouth’s public libraries have been out stock since Dec. 22. There’s timetable for when they’ll be back in stock, but the library said it would have information here where they are available.