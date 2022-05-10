PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth is launching an incentive program for residents over the age of 65 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Portsmouth Senior Care Incentive Initiative is to thank senior residents by giving them $100 gift cards for their participation in ending the spread of COVID-19.

Requirements for this incentive are:

proof of Portsmouth residency

COVID-19 vaccination card

state-issued identification card or license

Individuals must complete an application and bring it with the required items to the Portsmouth Sports Plex between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on one of the following program dates:

Monday, May 16

Tuesday, May 17

Wednesday, May 18

Monday, May 23

Tuesday, May 24

Wednesday, May 25

Gift cards in the amount of $100 will be given to each qualified senior while supplies last.

For more information on the Portsmouth Senior Care Incentive and to access the application, visit www.portsmouthva.gov.