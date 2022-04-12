PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is gearing up for the grand reopening of Safety Town at the end of the month.

The opening is set for Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 4404 Deep Creek Boulevard.

Safety Town has been closed for classes since March 2020. It’s a miniature city in which realistic child safety issues are explained in the classroom and then practiced on the Safety Town streets. The practice town aims to “develop pupil awareness of safety issues in order to help to prevent harm.”



For the Grand Reopening event, local churches, organizations, and small businesses that would like to set up a table to promote their organization’s mission are invited to participate at no charge.



All requests to set up tables should be emailed to pstevenson5@cox.net by April 15.



As part of this Grand Reopening celebration event for the community, Portsmouth’s Police Department, Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, and Portsmouth Public Schools will be on site with displays and more.