Portsmouth gearing up ahead of snow and winter weather

Snow off High Street in Portsmouth (Courtesy of Khailz on Facebook)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth officials are monitoring the latest Hampton Roads snow forecast and preparing storm operations.

City officials say they have ten plow and salt spreader trucks prepped and ready. Starting Thursday mornings, their crew will begin working 12-hour shifts.

Crews will plow as necessary. Primary/major roads, bridges and overpasses, and those that lead to our hospitals and fire stations are the priority.

The public is asked to avoid traveling for their safety and for the safety of our crews who are working to clear them. 

