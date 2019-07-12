Portsmouth gang member pleads guilty in racketeering conspiracy involving murder

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One of two men indicted in connection to a racketeering conspiracy that included a murder has pleaded guilty.

The U.S. Attonerys Office said in a news release 28-year-old Timothy Sawyer-House, aka “Trouble”, was a member of a Portsmouth-based “line” of the Nine Trey Gangsters, which is affiliated with United Blood Nation.

The release said Sawyer-House was in a vehicle with a fellow gang member who opened fire and murdered 23-year-old Delante Eley.

Sawyer-House also sold narcotics and firearms to a confidential informant who was working for the FBI on multiple occassions, according to the release.

The release said Sawyer-House pleaded guilty on Thursday to racketeering conspiracy and possessing a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

He could face between 10 years and life in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 23.