PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement Saturday afternoon expressing their disappointment with the grand jury indictment of former Portsmouth Police Officer, Vincent McClean in the death of Carmeita VanGilder.

The group alleged that the indictment was intended to cause McClean and his family undue stress both personally and financially.

The statement goes on to suggest that there is, “an underlying vendetta against Portsmouth Police Officers by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for the City of Portsmouth.”

The organization called for the community to rally behind McClean and all Portsmouth Police Officers.