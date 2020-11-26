Portsmouth food truck gives out free Thanksgiving meals

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Champs Hot Food and Sandwiches food truck was busy Thursday afternoon.

“I was like what’s going on over there, so I had to go and check it out,” said Norfolk resident Timothy Bracy.

The sign out front ushering those in need to get in line, and grab a free hot Thanksgiving meal.

Charles Rumble II, his wife Rosa, and son Charles III, opened the food truck just one year ago, but felt it was their obligation to help others this holiday.

“I was inspired because I’ve seen them every day and they’re kind of down on their luck and I kind of wanted to brighten up their life,” Charles II said.

Most days you can find them parked in front of the social services building off High Street.

However, Thursday, they were outside 3rd Baptist Church giving out 100 free Thanksgiving meals and dessert.

“I try to give back because you never know who you’re going to meet out here and it might be that person you need at some point in time, so just be good to people,” added Charles.

The Rumble family wasn’t the only ones spending their Thanksgiving handing out free food to the community.

Just around the corner off High Street, Volunteers with Operation for Portsmouth were also spreading love.

“We’re just giving away blankets, food, toys, for people who are less fortunate,” said volunteer Jerimiah Garner.

Other organizations like Ten Toes Down and Sister to Sister were nearby too.

