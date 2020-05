PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Organizers of a food drive taking place Friday at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth say they’ve received more food than expected and are concerned they won’t be able to distribute it all.

So they’re extending the food drive by two hours. It’s now going from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donated items include cheese and milk, as well as cat and dog food.

People are encouraged to enter the high school’s parking lot on High Street. The event is being held rain or shine.