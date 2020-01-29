Portsmouth firefighters respond to SUV fire Tuesday afternoon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth firefighters responded to the Churchland area of Portsmouth after reports of an SUV catching fire in a resident’s driveway.

A nearby occupant tells officials they went outside to investigate after hearing the car alarm and found the SUV burning.

According to Fire Chief Hoffler, first responders received a call for a home on fire shortly before 2 p.m. on Sedgewick Circle.

Courtesy of PFD

Courtesy of PFD

When they arrived on scene, firefighters determined the initial flames came from an SUV parked in the driveway and spread to the home’s garage.

Reports say the main body of the fire was quickly put out.

After searching home, first responders determined no one was in the structure. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

