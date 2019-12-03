Portsmouth firefighters respond to fire in Fayette Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters worked a residential fire in the Pretice Park section of Portsmouth early Tuesday.

Fire officials say they were notified for the fire just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Fayette Street. When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack and had the fire marked under control at 1:37 a.m.

The home was in the process of being renovated and not occupied at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.