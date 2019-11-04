Portsmouth firefighters on scene of fire on Broad Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are on scene of a commercial structure fire in the Port Norfolk area of Portsmouth early Monday.

Dispatchers said they received the call around 4:16 a.m. for the fire in the 700 block of Broad Street at the former Peter Rabbit School.

Fire arriving crews found the building fully involved. The fire was marked under control at 5:11 a.m.

The fire did not spread other neighboring houses or structures. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

