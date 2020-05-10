Portsmouth firefighters extinguish fire at local business Saturday morning

Portsmouth

(Photo courtesy Portsmouth Fire)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services firefighters and paramedics worked to put out a commercial fire on Saturday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Portsmouth Boulevard for a report of a commercial building on fire.

Once on the scene, smoke and flames were visible and fire crews confirmed it as a working fire.

The firefighters made a quick entry to search the building and no victims were found, according to fire officials.

The fire was extinguished and marked under control at about 6:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

