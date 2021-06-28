Portsmouth firefighter shot while responding to call about wires down on Surry Street; 1 civilian injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A firefighter was shot and injured Monday night while responding to a call on Surry Street.

Another person, a civilian was also shot and injured at the scene.

Portsmouth Fire Department officials said emergency crews were dispatched to Surry Street for a report of wires down around 9:10 p.m.

When they arrived, the fire units were struck by gunfire.

One firefighter was shot. They were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and are in stable condition, according to fire officials.

The second person who was shot was also taken to a hospital.

The person believed to have fired the shots was taken into custody by Portsmouth police.

Officials did not release any additional information.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.