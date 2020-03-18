Portsmouth fire-rescue discourages family, friends from accompanying patients on ambulance rides

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire-rescue crews in Portsmouth are limiting who can ride in ambulances in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services posted on Facebook saying they are instructing first responders to discourage family and friends from accompanying patients in ambulances, which has traditionally been allowed.

The change is effective Wednesday and fits with Gov. Ralph Northam’s directive to practice social distancing as much as possible.

“Effective today, we are instructing our field staff to discourage non-medical personnel to ride in the ambulance with patients. This policy helps support the Governor’s directive to implement social distancing,” the post reads.

The change has been made “out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The agency plans to resume regular procedures after the “current crisis” has passed.