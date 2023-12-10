PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were displaced after a house fire in Portsmouth.

Sunday around 12:30 a.m., crews responded to a house fire on the 3100 block of Armistead Drive.

When crews arrived on the scene they saw a detached garage in flames with fire spreading to the home. Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire and had it under control within 20 minutes.

The two people inside were able to get out before fire crews arrived.

No one was hurt and the residents are being assisted by family.

Currently, the fire is under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshals Office.