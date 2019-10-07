Portsmouth Fire Department puts FEMA funding to use

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Fire Department was awarded a more than $600,000 federal grant to replace its self-contained breathing apparatuses and its breathing air compressor.

Deputy Chief Nestor Mangubat says the grant is very important for the fire department.

“It could play a role in life or death especially if we are having to use these older apparatuses and they continue to fail or have the opportunity to fail, then yes, it puts our firefighters in that risk.”

The Portsmouth Fire Department is among four Virginia fire departments to be awarded a total of nearly $1.5 million in federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for “critically-needed resources.”

Portsmouth Fire Chief Jim Hoffler says the department applied for the money through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

The department will use it to replace its 89 self-contained breathing apparatuses, which are worn by firefighters when they are responding to emergencies, and six rapid intervention team packs — used to rescue injured firefighters.

Hoffler also said that the department will use a portion of the funding to replace its breathing air compressor.

