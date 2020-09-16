Portsmouth fire crews respond to smell of gas in two locations in city Tuesday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth fire crews responded to two different incidents involving the smell of gas Tuesday night.

The first incident reported was the smell of gas in the Prentis Park neighborhood.

Crews arrived on scene and did not find any hazards in the area.

The gas company also had crews respond to investigate.

Around 10 p.m., fire officials said they were in the process of investigating another incident involving the smell of gas inside on Court Street.

