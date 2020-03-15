Portsmouth fire crews respond to fire on Long Point Blvd.

Photo courtesy of the Portsmouth Fire Department.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews responded to the 3900 block of Long Point Boulevard for a residential structure fire early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received the call at 2:45 a.m.

Crews arrived to what they describe as a large fire. One occupant was reported missing but when firefighters searched the home no additional occupants were found.

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes, according to the Portsmouth Fire Department.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

