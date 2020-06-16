Live Now
Portsmouth fire-rescue chief retires after 41 years of service

Portsmouth

Courtesy – Portsmouth Fire and Rescue

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Fire & Rescue Services Chief James E. Hoffler has announced his retirement from the department effective July 1.

Hoffler has spent 41 years with Portsmouth Fire & Rescue Services. He began his fire service career in 1979 and worked his way to deputy fire chief in 2012 and eventually fire chief in 2017.

“We were fortunate to have such a committed, passionate firefighter, paramedic, and leader protecting and serving our community for over four decades,” said City Manager Dr. L. Pettis Patton.

Under Hoffler’s leadership, the department was able to complete several initiatives, including firefighter cancer recognition and preventative measures, innovations with emergency medical care like new heart monitors and CPR assist devices, new ballistic vests, and emergency medical equipment. He also helped modernize the fire/EMS response vehicle fleet.

