Portsmouth Emanuel AME Church hosting free ‘Food Give-A-Way”

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth’s Emanuel AME Church announced that they are hosting a series of food giveaways starting August 18.
The events will take place every third Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church on North Street in Old Towne Portsmouth. Guests will be able to get food by either driving or walking up to the church.
Event organizers say that both perishable and non-perishable food items will be available.
For more information, call 757-393-2259.
