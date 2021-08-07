Portsmouth Emanuel AME Church hosting free ‘Food Give-A-Way”

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth’s Emanuel AME Church announced that they are hosting a series of food giveaways starting August 18.

The events will take place every third Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church on North Street in Old Towne Portsmouth. Guests will be able to get food by either driving or walking up to the church.

Event organizers say that both perishable and non-perishable food items will be available.

Post this event on your fridge and share with families, neighbors and friends . . . Food Give-A-Way, every third Wednesday beginning August 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drive up or walk up. For details, call 757-393-2259. pic.twitter.com/uqbwjwrRng — City of Portsmouth (@cityofPortsVA) August 7, 2021

For more information, call 757-393-2259.