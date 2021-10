PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth’s Emanuel AME Church announced the next date for their ongoing ‘Free Food Give-Away’ program.

The events will take place on Wednesday, October 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church on North Street in Old Towne Portsmouth. Guests will be able to get food by either driving or walking up to the church.

Emanuel AME Church is sponsoring a free food give-away each month. The next event will be held Wednesday, October 20. Find details in the flyer… pic.twitter.com/PEtoJTEPq3 — City of Portsmouth (@cityofPortsVA) October 13, 2021

Event organizers say that both perishable and non-perishable food items will be available.

For more information, call 757-393-2259.