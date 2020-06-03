Portsmouth Drive-thru Tax Relief Assistance Day scheduled for Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Portsmouth in coordination with the Department of Social Services will host a Drive-Thru Tax Relief Application Assistance Day on Monday, June 8.

This event will be for eligible seniors and disabled personal.

Applicants are to arrive at the Department of Social Services located at 1701 High Street. Officials says staff will provide assistance, accept applications, and renewals via a drive-thru setting.

Two components of the relief are designed to either reduce or freeze the Real Estate Tax liability for qualified elderly and/or disabled homeowners.

To be eligible for the reduced taxes officials say households must have no more than $30,000 gross annual income and financial reserves of no more than $75,000.

The calculations are based on the total household income, a percentage of abatement from 10% to 100% is then assigned to the total taxes due, and the tax bill is reduced by that amount.

The new or lesser amount is reflected in the first quarter tax bill of the tax year, which is mailed out at the end of August, the city says.

To be eligible for the freeze, the household’s income would be in excess of $30,001 but less than $50,000 and/or the financial worth between $75,001 and $175,000.

For more information on the City of Portsmouth’s Tax Relief Assistance Day and eligibility, click here.

