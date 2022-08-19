PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth DMV Customer Service Center located on 6400 Bickford Parkway will reopen to appointment and walk-in customers on August 22.

This announcement comes after the office closed on July 24 for an interior renovation. Improvement made include a new countertop design to improve employee efficiency and customer flow, new paint and carpet, updated fixtures in restrooms and parking lot repaving.

The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Customers looking to conduct business in person can make an appointment ahead of time or stop by the office.

Multiple services are also available online at dmvNOW.com.