Portsmouth detectives searching for missing 12-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking public assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who went missing late Monday.

Detectives say that 12-year-old Asijah A. Demary was last seen leaving her home in the 1900 block of Elem Avenue around 10 p.m. She was last seen wearing a red sweater with gray stripes, blue jeans and brown boots.

Asijah A. Demary is a black female who is about 5’4” tall and weighs 90 pounds.

If you have seen 12-year-old Asijah or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app.