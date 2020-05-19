Live Now
Watch WAVY News 10 Today

Portsmouth detectives searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Portsmouth
Posted: / Updated:

Asijah Demary

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking public assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who went missing late Monday.

Detectives say that 12-year-old Asijah A. Demary was last seen leaving her home in the 1900 block of Elem Avenue around 10 p.m. She was last seen wearing a red sweater with gray stripes, blue jeans and brown boots.

Asijah A. Demary is a black female who is about 5’4” tall and weighs 90 pounds.

If you have seen 12-year-old Asijah or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories