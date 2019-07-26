Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon


Portsmouth detectives investigating armed commercial robbery

Portsmouth

by: Isabella Rossi

Images courtesy of the Portsmouth Police Department

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating following an armed robbery at a Portsmouth-area store.

Portsmouth police said two male suspects entered the Dollar Delights store on the 3500 block of Towne Point Road around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

One of the suspects was seen in security camera images holding a handgun.

The suspects held the store clerk at gunpoint and took cash before fleeing the store, police said. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, it can be reported to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠.

