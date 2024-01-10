PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit have made an arrest in a February 2023 homicide.

Police say 25-year-old Rashad L. Walker of Suffolk was charged with the first degree murder of Glenn Wallace.

It happened Feb. 16, 2023 on the 600 block of Dunedin Road, police say.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted through the p3tips app.