PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth’s Deputy City Manager resigned on Thursday, officials confirm to 10 On Your Side.

A spokeswoman for the city said, “Robert Moore resigned effective today.” She called it a “personnel matter,” adding that “there is no additional information to provide.”

Moore was hired by the city in 2016 as the Manager of Business Development, according to his LinkedIn. He was promoted to Director of Economic Development in September 2017 before being named Deputy City Manager.

Previously, he worked for Chesapeake and Suffolk. He previously worked for Portsmouth from October 2010 to November 2011.

The announcement comes about two weeks after Portsmouth City Council voted to fire City Manager Angel Jones just one year after her appointment to the position.

Jones was fired by a close 4-3 City Council vote after a contentious exchange between council members on May 24. Members voting to fire her include Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes, Councilman Paul Battle, Dr. Mark Whitaker, and Councilman Christopher Woodard.

Mayor Shannon Glover, Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke and Councilman Bill Moody all voted against the firing.

Following that decision, the board tried to appoint a familiar face as Portsmouth’s new city manager but with a 4-3 vote, the City Council failed to appoint former Police Chief Tonya Chapman as the new city manager.