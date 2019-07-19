Portsmouth deputies going door-to-door to check on seniors during heat wave

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Older adults are more prone to heat-related healthy problems, so Portsmouth’s Senior Watch Program is incredibly important during this week’s heat wave.

Excessive heat warnings are up for most of the Hampton Roads region.

Portsmouth’s year-round program has been in existence for more than a decade, thanks to Sheriff M. A Moore.

Seniors in the community can opt-in for daily, weekly or monthly calls to check on them. Sheriff’s deputies will even bring seniors to doctor appointments or to the grocery store.

With the intense heat this week, they are ramping up their efforts to check on seniors to make sure they stay hydrated and have working A/C.

Anyone in the City of Portsmouth can sign up for the program. Call the Sheriff’s Office 757-686-2565 for details.

10 On Your Side’s Laura Caso went along with deputies as they checked in on the seniors Friday. Hear why this program is so important for everyone involved, tonight on WAVY News 10 at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Caretaker Checklist from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC):

Keep a close eye on those in your care by visiting them at least twice a day, and ask yourself these questions:

Are they drinking enough water?

Do they have access to air conditioning?

Do they know how to keep cool?

Do they show any signs of heat stress?

Seek medical care immediately if you have, or someone you know has, symptoms of heat-related illness like muscle cramps, headaches, nausea or vomiting.